'India Will Never Forgive...': Congress Demands PM's Statement On Manipur

The video of the two women has drawn widespread condemnation from opposition leaders.

The Congress strongly criticised the centre after a 2-month-old video surfaced online showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

In a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of turning democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy in the violence-hit northeastern state.

"Humanity has died in Manipur. Modi government and the BJP has changed democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state. Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence," the Congress leader tweeted.

"If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in the Parliament and tell the nation on what happened, without blaming others for your dual incompetence - both at the centre and the state. You have abdicated your Constitutional responsibility. In this hour of crisis, we stand together with the people of Manipur," he added.

Humanity has died in Manipur.



Modi Govt and the BJP has changed Democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state. @narendramodi ji,



India will never forgive your silence.



If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 20, 2023

The video of the two women has drawn widespread condemnation from opposition leaders. A tribal organisation in Manipur has alleged that the two women were gang-raped in a field.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claims that the incident occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, which is 35 kilometres from the state capital of Imphal. However, the police claim that the incident occurred in a different district, even though the FIR was filed in Kangpokpi.

The horrific incident took place a day after violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki tribes in Manipur, following the Meitei's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

"PM's silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

PM's silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy.



INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur.



We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2023

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that 78 days have passed since the outbreak of full-scale ethnic violence in Manipur, and 77 days since the two tribal women were paraded naked, and allegedly raped.

"The rest of India had little clue that such a horrific incident occurred due to the ongoing Internet ban in Manipur. But it's absolutely inexcusable that the Women and Child Development Minister (Smriti Irani) waited for 76 days to speak to the Manipur CM or even issue a statement," Mr Ramesh wrote on social media. "Was the Union government, the home minister or the prime minister not aware of this? When will the Modi government stop acting like all is well?"

78 days since full scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur.



77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped.



63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are STILL at large.



The rest of India had… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 20, 2023

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has directed the police to investigate the incident with the utmost urgency. He informed NDTV that Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had spoken to him and the Chief Secretary about the horrific incident and has assured strict action against the culprits.

"The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice," Ms Irani said.

The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023

The Manipur Police announced on Twitter that they have filed a case of gang-rape and murder.

The violence in Manipur has claimed the lives of over 120 people and displaced thousands.