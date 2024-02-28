Manipur Tribal Affairs Minister Absent For 10 Months, Replace Him: Naga MLAs To Chief Minister

Manipur is yet to return to normalcy 10 months since ethnic clashes began

Ten Naga MLAs in Manipur have demanded the appointment of a new minister to look after tribal affairs and hill matters amid the disruption caused by the ethnic violence in the state bordering troubled Myanmar.

In a letter to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Naga MLAs said the Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister Letpao Haokip has been "absent" for the past 10 months, and this portfolio is key to bringing peace in Manipur.

Mr Haokip is among the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs who have been seeking a separate administration carved out of Manipur, a demand that for a long time Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, too, have been negotiating with the Centre.

The 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs also face criticism from their own community for supporting the ruling BJP government headed by Biren Singh, who the Kuki-Zo tribes hold responsible for the violence.

After clashes broke out between the hill-majority Kuki-Zo tribes and the valley-majority Meiteis in May 2023, Kuki-Zo civil society groups such as the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) have also joined the call for a separate administration.

This single demand has brought the insurgent groups, the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, and the civil society groups on the same page.

"As you are aware of the difficulties faced by the innocent citizens of Manipur due to unrest happening in our state, in this hour of crisis, we would like to appeal you to kindly look into the matter of the functioning of the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department, which has been rendered defunct due to the absence of the Minister... for the last 10 months," the 10 Naga MLAs said in the letter to the Chief Minister.

"It is pertinent to point out that this department is becoming more crucial in this hour of crisis to look after the needs and development of tribals and hill areas of the state to bring overall peace and progress in the state," the Naga MLAs said. "Therefore, we would like to request you to appoint a Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister in-charge to look after the affairs of tribals and hills efficiently and effectively," they said.

The 10 Naga MLAs are Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Loshii Dikho, N Kayisii, Leishiyo Keishing, Janghemlung Panmei, SS Olish, Ram Muivah, J Kumo Sha, and Dinganglung Gangmei.

The Kukis had fought with the Nagas in the early 90s after the Nagas accused them of encroaching on their land. Many from both tribes were killed in that conflict. The Nagas who lived in the border town Moreh eventually left the area en masse, while the Kukis, who share ethnic and familial ties with Myanmar's Chin people, stayed on and became the dominant community.

The Naga tribes live in many hill districts of Manipur, a majority of them towards the east and northeast part of the state.

The violence over disagreements on land, resources, political representation, and affirmative action policies in Manipur has dragged on for nearly 10 months now.

Over 200 have died and thousands have been internally displaced.