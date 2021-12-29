Ahead Of Manipur Polls, Key Ally's Minister Letpao Haokip Joins BJP

NPP is a key ally of the BJP in the northeast.

Ahead of the Manipur assembly elections early next year, National People's Party (NPP) leader and Manipur sports minister Letpao Haokip joined the BJP in a programme on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The move is being seen as a major setback for the NPP, which is an ally of the BJP. Senior BJP leaders have also hinted at no pre-poll alliance with NPP ahead of the elections. Earlier, NPP had also said it will go solo in the Manipur polls.

BJP hopes that Mr Haokip's popularity as an international football player would attract youngsters to the party.

Mr Haokip, who had won from the Chandel constituency in 2017 on an NPP ticket, joined the JP in New Delhi. After joining the party, he said that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Northeast region and Manipur will be developed".

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed the youth and sports minister to the BJP. "Welcome Shri Letpao Haokip Ji to the BJP family.

The growing number of BJP supporters is nothing but a testament of the people's trust in Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji's visionary leadership," he said in a tweet.