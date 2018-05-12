Manipur, Meghalaya High Courts Get New Chief Justices Justice Mahammed Yaqoob Mir, also of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Two judges from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court have been appointed as chief justices of the Meghalaya and the Manipur high courts.



Separate Law Ministry notifications said Justice Ramlingam Sudhakar, who originally belongs to the Madras High Court and is currently functioning as acting chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, is appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.



Justice Mahammed Yaqoob Mir, also of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.



Another notification said Justice Alok Aradhe, senior-most judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court after justices Sudhakar and Mir, is appointed as acting chief justice of that high court following the elevation of his two seniors.



