Manipur, Meghalaya High Courts Get New Chief Justices

Justice Mahammed Yaqoob Mir, also of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

All India | | Updated: May 12, 2018 00:23 IST
Justice Ramlingam Sudhakar is appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court (Representational)

New Delhi:  Two judges from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court have been appointed as chief justices of the Meghalaya and the Manipur high courts.

Separate Law Ministry notifications said Justice Ramlingam Sudhakar, who originally belongs to the Madras High Court and is currently functioning as acting chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, is appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

Another notification said Justice Alok Aradhe, senior-most judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court after justices Sudhakar and Mir, is appointed as acting chief justice of that high court following the elevation of his two seniors.

