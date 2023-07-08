Manipur High Court Orders Partial Lifting Of 2-Month-Long Internet Ban

Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis broke out in Manipur on May 3

The Manipur High Court has ordered the N Biren Singh government to allow internet access for those who have leased lines and fibre optic connections in the ethnic violence-hit state.

The government snapped internet in Manipur on May 3 after violence broke out between the hill-majority Kuki tribe and the valley-majority Meiteis over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

Many have questioned the effectiveness of the internet ban as the move was aimed at curbing the spread of fake information to stop the violence. But shootings and killings have been continuing for over two months.

The high court said the state government should consider whether internet connectivity can be restored to "whitelisted" phone numbers.

This is an interim order as another hearing on a petition against the internet ban will be heard on July 25.

The internet ban in Manipur has affected bill payments, admissions to schools and colleges, exams, routine shopping and operations of private firms.

Following requests filed by several people, the high court on June 20 told the state authorities to allow limited internet services in some designated places.

In today's order, the high court told the Biren Singh government to remove the ban on internet through lease lines, mostly used by government organisations, and to consider limited access for home connections on a case-to-case basis - provided the safeguards suggested by an expert committee that is looking into the internet ban are followed.

"...Find out the feasibility of providing internet service to whitelisted mobile phones without jeopardising the security of the state and the life and property of citizens," the high court said and sought a report on the matter in the next hearing on July 25.

The Manipur government's lawyer replied the authorities will carrying out trials for limited internet access and prepare a report within 15 days.

Some of the safeguards suggested by the expert committee include limiting internet speed to 10 mbps and whitelisting some numbers if the Home Department can give a list of such devices.

"The service providers have said allowing internet access will be exclusively limited to those specially identified or whitelisted mobile numbers and there is absolutely no chance or possibility of any leakage," the high court said.

The state government told the court it will make those who are whitelisted to sign undertakings that they would be "personally held responsible" for illegal actions done by a secondary user through their network.

"The primary subscriber shall be made mandatory to maintain a log of secondary users including details of date, time and duration (entry/exit) of internet use," the government said.