Manipur High Court Modifies 2023 Order On Meiteis In Scheduled Tribe List

The Manipur High Court has tweaked its last year's order about inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes that triggered massive ethnic violence in the northeastern state. The detailed order that came today deleted the direction to the state to consider the Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe list that had incensed the Kuki community.

In its order, the court cited an order of a constitution bench of the Supreme Court that laid down the process for inclusion and exclusion of tribes in the Scheduled list. The top court had observed that courts cannot modify, amend or alter the ST list. The responsibility belongs to the Central government.

The High Court's direction was questioned by the Supreme Court last year, when the Kuki community had approached it, challenging the order.