BJP Manipur Election Manifesto Needs 'Some More Time', Says Minister

While the BJP today released its election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, the party will take "some more time" in another poll-bound state, Manipur, to release its manifesto, Union Minister and Minister In-charge for Manipur polls Bhupendra Yadav said at a press conference in Imphal on Tuesday.

"This time we will bring out the manifesto in a different way. We have discussed with all stakeholders, civil society and with citizens in a detailed way. We will release the manifesto after the election campaign begins in full flow," Mr Yadav said.

The minister confirmed that the party will contest the upcoming assembly elections under the leadership of the chief minister. "Under the strong leadership of N Biren Singh, BJP has completed their five years successfully in Manipur and in the coming polls, they will again fight the election under his leadership," Mr Yadav added.

Mr Yadav said that PM Modi and several other union ministers will campaign in the state.

"We will win the upcoming Manipur polls with full majority. We are fully confident because BJP has done lots of developmental work in Manipur. PM Modi and other central ministers will address poll rallies in Manipur. We will contest in all 60 seats," he said.

Mr Yadav said that the BJP is committed to working for the development of Manipur and the manifesto will reflect all the work that has already been done.

Earlier today, the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) had alleged that their candidates and workers are being subjected to targeted intimidation and abuse by several militant outfits in Manipur. NPP also said that armed militants have been actively campaigning for the BJP by threatening village heads into getting people to vote for the ruling party.

The NPP is contesting 42 out of the 60 seats and, according to poll watchers, can emerge as a dark horse.

The Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections but couldn't form the government because of defections, is another major contender in the state elections. There are at least 10 former Congress leaders among 16 MLAs who joined the BJP and have got tickets to contest this time.

The state is going to two-phase polls on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.