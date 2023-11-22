'Manipur Needs A Political Solution': Top Army Officer's Big Remark

The Manipur violence has claimed over 180 lives since May. File

The Manipur situation needs a political solution, the Army's eastern command chief has said. Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding-In-Chief of Eastern Command, told the media in Guwahati yesterday that incidents of sporadic violence in the Northeastern state continue due to sharp polarisation between communities.

"It is a political problem in the state where two communities, Kukis and Meiteis, are polarised. There has to be a political resolution of the Manipur situation," he said. The top Army officer added that over 4,000 looted weapons continue to be in the hands of the people and these weapons are being used in incidents of violence.

#JustIn | 48 hours shutdown in Kangpokpi district in #Manipur after the killing of two men by suspected insurgents; economic blockade on Manipur's lifeline NH-2 @RatnadipC with more details. pic.twitter.com/MvkA7v1l4L — NDTV (@ndtv) November 22, 2023

The significant remarks come amid a 48-hour shutdown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district to protest against the killing of a security personnel and his driver. A personnel of India Reserve Battalion and his driver were killed in ambush Monday. The Committee on Tribal Unity, which gave the shutdown call, has said the victims were from Kuki-Zo community and accused valley-based insurgent groups of killing them.

Markets remained shut and vehicles stayed off the roads during the shutdown. Few employees turned up at government offices and there was low attendance at educational institutions too.

The Manipur violence has claimed over 180 lives since May, when violence erupted over the Meities community's demand for Scehduled Tribe (ST) status and the tribal's opposition to this.

The Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in Imphal Valley. The Tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent of the population and reside mainly in the hills.