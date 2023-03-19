Manipur Chief Minister Hints At Drive To Detect Illegal Immigrants

N Biren Singh was addressing a press conference in Imphal (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has hinted that his government is contemplating strong measures to detect illegal immigrants in the state and initiate legal proceedings for their deportation.

This in the backdrop of escalating protests by different student organisations and other outfits, demanding the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur.

Government sources have not ruled out NRC type detection, deletion and deportation of illegal immigrants mostly from neighbouring Myanmar.

"It is a positive sign of the indigenous people's concern regarding the escalating infiltration of outsiders in the state. I feel now the indigenous people of Manipur have started knowing the gravity of the seriousness of influx", the chief minister said at a press conference in Imphal on Saturday.

The chief minister also highlighted that the centre has already extended the Inner Line Permit System (IIP) to the state in recognition of the potential threat to the native population posed by the rising number of immigrants.

"There has to be a mechanism of illegal immigrant movement from across the international border," Mr Singh opined.

Sources added that the focus is now on verification drive to be taken up in five districts, including Chandel, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kamjong and Pherzawl for identifying illegal immigrants.