Manipur Chief Minister At The Spot After 3 Killed In Pre-Dawn Violence

N Biren Singh visiting the site where three villagers were killed.

At least three villagers were shot dead in fresh violence in Manipur, which is still on the boil since ethnic violence broke out between the valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe two months ago, said police sources.

The latest incident was reported from tribal villages of Langza and Chinglangmei of Churachadpur, located around 70 km southeast of Imphal, at around 4 am in the morning, said sources.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who offered to resign this week before taking it back, visited the area, showed pictures from the spot.

Security personnel are at the spot and have launched a combing operation to hunt down the militants.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) condemned the

attack on the tribal villages, adding that five villagers have been kidnapped.

"This reprehensible act further highlights the urgent need for immediate action to ensure the safety and security of the tribal communities in Outer Manipur," said the tribal group in a statement, calling for President's rule in the state.

Violence between members of Manipur's Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the lowlands, erupted on May 3 as a result of resentment over economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education reserved for hill people.

Over 100 people have died. Both communities continue to accuse each other of atrocities. The Internet has been snapped in the state since May 3.