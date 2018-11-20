Manipur Chief Minister Asks Insincere Ministers To Quit

N Biren Singh warned against low attendance at state level functions (File Photo)

Angry over low attendance of ministers and officials at a government function here, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought resignation of the ministers and officials who have no concern for the people.

The chief minister made the statement at the 'Quami Ekta Week' (National Integration week) function organised at the premises of the Manipur Rifles on Monday, an official release said.

The ministers and officials should resign if they do not discharge their duties for the welfare of the people with sincerity and dedication, he said.

The function, organised by the state government, was attended by a handful of ministers, legislators and officials, the release said.

All elected representatives and senior officials need to be the role model for the public and do exemplary work during their service period, he said.

He cautioned the authority concerned to do the needful to avoid low attendance at any state level function in future and said nothing could be achieved without discipline.

Recalling former prime minister late Indira Gandhi for maintaining the unity and integrity of the country, he said the present NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started giving recognition to unsung heroes of the battle for independence of the country.