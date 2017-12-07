Maninder Singh Pandher, Surinder Koli Found Guilty In Nithari Rape-And-Murder Case

A CBI court in Ghaziabad on Thursday held businessman Maninder Singh Pandher and his aide Surendra Koli guilty in the rape and murder of housemaid Anjali in 2006.Special Central Bureau of Investigation Judge PK Tiwari said that they both deserved to be punished since both were involved in the crime. The quantum of punishment in the case, the ninth of what has come to be known as the Nithari killings, will be pronounced by the court on Friday, prosecution lawyer JP Sharma said.Maninder Singh Pandher has been found guilty in three cases - he has been sentenced to death in two.His aide, Surinder, has also been also awarded death sentence in the eight cases he has been guilty in.Chargesheets were filed against the two accused in 16 of the 19 cases, out of which nine cases have been decided till date.Anjali, 25, who used to work as a housemaid was reported missing on October 12, 2006.The gruesome cases surfaced after Koli's arrest on December 29, 2006, when the police discovered the skulls and bones of 16 persons, mostly children, near Pandher's house.DNA samples from one of the skulls matched with that of Anjali's mother and brother. The clothes she was wearing when she went missing were also identified by her family.