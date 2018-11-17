Manik Sarkar's Convoy Attacked, Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns It

Miscreants attacked former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar's convoy.

The convoy of Tripura former chief minister Manik Sarkar was attacked at Bishalgarh on Friday evening. Vehicle of senior CPM leader Narayan Choudhury was allegedly vandalised by miscreants while Mr Sarkar was addressing a meeting, reports news agency ANI.

Additional police force was deputed outside the office.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack, saying that democratic minds must rise against the undemocratic and fascist forces.



"It is shocking to know about the attack on former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and other senior CPM leaders of Tripura. Com. Manik Sarkar is one of the prominent leaders in this country. We condemn this attack. All democratic minds must rise against the undemocratic & fascist forces who have carried out this attack," Mr Vijayan wrote on Facebook.