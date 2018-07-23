5 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Himachal Pradesh

Massive fire in a residential building at mandi in Himachal Pradesh

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 23, 2018 07:29 IST
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: 

Five people have died in a massive fire that broke out in a residential complex in Mandi. Initial reports suggest that the cause of the fire could be cylinder blast. Many people are feared trapped in the building at Ner Chowk in Mandi, say district authorities.

Three fire engines are at the spot carrying out rescue operations.

More personnel are being sent for rescue operations and the situation is under control said the district authorities. The District Magistrate of Mandi, Rugved Thakur is on his way to the accident site.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited.

