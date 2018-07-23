5 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Himachal Pradesh

5 dead in fire in a building at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

Five people have died in a massive fire that broke out in a residential complex in Mandi. Initial reports suggest that the cause of the fire could be cylinder blast. Many people are feared trapped in the building at Ner Chowk in Mandi, say district authorities.

Three fire engines are at the spot carrying out rescue operations.

Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in a residential building at Ner Chowk in Mandi. Many feared trapped inside. Three fire tenders at the spot and rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/NVKS03zWr9 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018

More personnel are being sent for rescue operations and the situation is under control said the district authorities. The District Magistrate of Mandi, Rugved Thakur is on his way to the accident site.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited.