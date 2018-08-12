Must Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' On Independence Day: Muslim Body's Order

Waseem Rizvi said the order will be followed on all the properties of Waqf Board. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has made it mandatory to recite 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan during the Independence Day programmes to be held on Waqf properties on August 15.

In an order issued on Saturday, Waqf board has also warned of "strict action" in case the directive is not complied with.

The Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi told ANI, "Shia Waqf Board has issued an order that on August 15, it is necessary to raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the national anthem in the all programmes to be held on the properties of Waqf Board."

"Whoever does not follow this order, strict action will be taken against him," he added.

The country will celebrate India's 72nd Independence Day on August 15 with patriotic fervour, during which several programmes will be held across the nation.