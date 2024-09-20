Man Working On Mumbai's Coastal Road Hit By Diamond Merchant's BMW, Dies

A file photo of Mumbai's coastal road

A worker was killed after he was hit by a BMW car being driven by a diamond merchant on the Coastal Road at Worli in central Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening on the south-bound corridor of the Coastal Road, which was partially opened for use earlier this year, an official said.

This is the first fatal accident on the Coastal Road, according to the police.

Based on a complaint lodged by a colleague of the victim, Kashmir Misa Singh, who worked as a wireman at the site, police registered a case against the diamond merchant, Rahil Himanshu Mehta (45), a resident of Worli, he said.

In his complaint, Pintukumar Thakur said, "All workers, including Kashmir Singh, were completing their respective assigned tasks of the Coastal Road on Monday. Around 7 pm, Singh was standing on the northbound of the road and movement of traffic on both sides was on. Suddenly, a loud sound on the southbound corridor caught everyone's attention. All the workers rushed to the spot and saw a blue BMW car parked by the roadside, while Singh was lying in the middle of the road." He was rushed to Bhatia Hospital in an ambulance, but was declared dead on arrival, the police official said.

"After being informed, a police team reached the site and took the BMW car driver into custody," he said.

Thakur and Singh worked on the Coastal Road site and stayed together in the Jijamata Nagar area in the accommodation provided by the construction company, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act was registered, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

