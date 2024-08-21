Man With Burn Injuries Treated In Bihar Hospital Under Torchlight

The man from Mohanpur was referred from the Patori Hospital to Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

An emergency room in a hospital in Bihar with no electricity and a man on a bed with burn injuries being treated under torchlight were the elements of a picture that is going viral showing the poor infrastructure in a hospital in Samastipur.

The picture from the Sadar Hospital's emergency ward shows a man holding a phone and the patient, who suffered burn injuries after an electric shock, is lying on the bed. An IV drip has been inserted in his right as a doctor applies a cream on his wounds. A woman from the patient's family holds his feet as the man is being treated in an emergency ward with no electricity.

The Deputy Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Nagmani, explained why there was no electricity in the hospital and said, "There was earthing in the generator's wire after heavy rain and because of which we had to shut it. It took us at least 20 minutes to repair and restart the generator. We have given orders to install an inverter, which is expected to be done by today."

The Operation Theatre of the Emergency Ward reportedly had no power supply for around 30 minutes.

