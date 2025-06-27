Man, Wanted In 50 Cases, Arrested After Encounter With Cops In Delhi

A criminal wanted in over 50 cases, including robberies, was shot in the leg during an exchange of fire with a police team in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, an official said on Friday.

The shootout took place at around 10 pm on Thursday near Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital, when the team tried to intercept the criminal, identified as Vinay alias Mota (36), the official said.

"Vinay, a resident of Najafgarh, is a dreaded criminal with a history of 56 criminal cases, including robbery and snatching," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

He had previously been involved in a shootout with the Special Cell in 2021, he added.

The DCP said the team had been working to identify and track down criminals linked to robbery and snatching incidents in the area and Vinay was among those being actively pursued.

"On June 26, at around 9 pm, the teams spotted movement of the suspect in the Rajouri Garden area. Multiple units were mobilised and he was seen riding a motorcycle near the Nala Road behind Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital," he said.

When the teams blocked the road and signalled him to stop, he opened fire on the police party, the officer said.

One of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a police officer, the DCP said, adding that the team retaliated in self-defence and Vinay sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.

He was overpowered and taken to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, he added.

A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway.

