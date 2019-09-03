Man Suspected Of Kidnapping Children Beaten Up In Uttar Pradesh

Police managed to intervene and save the man from the violent crowd (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by some people on suspicion of being a child kidnapper in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

Pramod Rajbhar was having an argument with his sister-in-law when some people allegedly attacked him in Shankarpur Dehri village of Rasda area on Monday, police officer Saurabh Rai said.

Saurabh Rai said police reached the spot and managed to save Rajbhar from the violent crowd.

No FIR has been lodged in the matter as Rajbhar did not file a complaint, he said.

Attacks over rumours of child kidnapping have increased over the past week in the state. On Thursday, Director General of Police OP Singh had said that 82 people have been arrested for spreading rumours about child kidnapping.

