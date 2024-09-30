Man Stops Car On Mumbai's Atal Setu, Jumps Off Bridge: Cops

The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, the cops added. (Representational)

A died by suicide after jumping off the Atal Setu in Mumbai which connects the city with neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the police said. The body is yet to be recovered from the sea, the cops added.

Around 10 am today, a man stopped his car - a red Maruti Brezza - a man jumped off the building, the police said after accessing the CCTV footage. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, the cops added.

Atal Setu is India's longest sea bridge, stretching over 8 kilometres and connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. It was inaugurated in January this year.

Several incidents have taken place on the bridge where people have tried to die by suicide by jumping off the bridge.

In August, a woman attempted to jump off the Atal Setu but was saved by a cab driver and police personnel. The dramatic rescue was captured on CCTV, showing the driver and police pulling the woman to safety.

In the video, she can be seen sitting on the safety barrier of Atal Setu. She then throws something into the sea and attempts to jump off, before being saved by the driver just in time.

In July, a Tata Nexon stopped on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and a 38-year-old man stepped out of the car, went over to the bridge's railing, and jumped to his death.

Just three months after the bridge was inaugurated, a 43-year-old doctor jumped off the bridge and left a suicide note for her father.