Man Slits Minor's Throat For Rejecting Proposal In Chhattisgarh, Arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested from neighbouring Maharashtra on Saturday for allegedly killing a minor girl over a one-sided love affair in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said.

The accused, Chhabil Kurre, a resident of Katalwahi village, was apprehended from Nagpur, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

The 15-year-old girl was found dead with a slit throat in some bushes near Dangora dam in Dongargarh town on Wednesday, he said.

The Class 9 student had not returned home from school and her family had lodged a missing person's complaint on Tuesday night, the official said.

During the investigation, the police learnt that the victim had gone towards the dam on a motorcycle with the accused, and based on technical analysis, he was apprehended, he said.

The accused has confessed that he had slit the girl's throat with a knife after she rejected his proposal, the official said, adding that the police have recovered the weapon and motorcycle used in the crime.

