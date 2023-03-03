Man Shot Dead By Daughter-In-Law's Family In UP, Case Against 7: Cops

The woman's family opposed their marriage and killed Gujjar over it, police said.

A 60-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his daughter-in-law's family here, police said today.

The incident happened in Rasulpur village under Miranpur police station on Wednesday, they said, adding he has been identified as Omkar Singh Gujjar.

According to a complaint filed by Gujjar's son Sachin, the seven family members of his sister-in-law entered his house and shot dead his father.

Sachin told police that his brother Ankit ran away with the accused Azad's daughter four years ago. The couple married and did not return to the village.

The woman's family opposed their marriage and killed Gujjar over it, police said.

An FIR was registered against Azad, his son Prince, brother Pramod, two nephews Deepak and Omkar and two others on Thursday, Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said.

Police have been deployed in the village after the incident, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)