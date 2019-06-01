Man Saved By His Dog During Tiger Attack In Madhya Pradesh Forest

Forest officials advised people to not venture into the forest. (Representational)

A man was saved by his dog after a tiger attacked him in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh today.

Pancham Gajba, 22, and his brother were returning from a forest near Paraspani village in the morning when a tiger jumped out from behind the bushes and attacked him, said Divisional Forest Officer TS Suliya.

"The tiger stood over me, on my hands, but before it could get at my throat, the dog started barking. I had a near-death experience," Mr Gajba said.

The tiger then stepped back and for a while stood still, he added.

"After my brother and villagers came to my rescue, alerted by the dog's barking, the tiger melted back into the jungle (forest)," he said.

The forest official said Mr Gajba's hands and head were injured in the incident. He was given preliminary treatment at a hospital at Kurai.

Forest officials visited the spot after the incident and advised people to not venture into the forest.