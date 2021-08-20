Man Planning Attack On Jail Official To Avenge Gangster's Death Arrested

Police said Satender was arrested on August 17 and a pistol recovered from him. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man allegedly planning to harm a senior Tihar Jail official to avenge gangster Ankit Gujjar's death was arrested by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said today.

The accused has been identified as Satender alias Satte, a resident of Govindpuri. He is alleged to be a sharpshooter and an active member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang of south Delhi, they said. He was involved in more than 20 criminal cases, but was out on interim bail in a case of murder of a rival gang member, police said.

Police said the accused had asked his associate to procure an AK-47 rifle to eliminate the Deputy Superintendent of Tihar Jail and an audio clip of the conversation went viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Satender was arrested on August 17 from the Outer Ring Road, and a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with six live cartridges was recovered from him.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Satender was an associate of gangster Ankit Gujjar, who died in Central Jail number 3 at Tihar on August 4. Satender was planning to cause harm to the Deputy Superintendent of Tihar Jail with the help of his associate Ajay Gujjar, who is based in Haryana, to avenge Ankit's death," he said.

In the alleged audio call, the accused was heard telling his associate that possessing an AK-47 rifle would get them more publicity and supremacy in the field of crime, police said.

After the audio clip went viral, technical surveillance began and the accused were identified, police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest his associate.