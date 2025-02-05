Man Buys GoPro Camera Worth Rs 39,990 From Amazon, Receives Empty Package

A man, who ordered a camera worth Rs 39,990 from e-commerce giant Amazon, received an empty package. In a post on X, the man, Shubham, said that he placed an order for three items, including a GoPro Hero 13 Special Bundle for Rs 39,990, a Syvro S11 tripod for Rs 999, and Telesen ND Filters for Rs 2,812, from Amazon worth Rs 43,801. All three products were shipped together.



He said the package was collected by his watchman. When he arrived home and opened it, he found the GoPro was missing. He immediately contacted Amazon customer care to report the issue and was assured that he would receive a resolution by February 4.



Shockingly, when he followed up on February 4, customer service allegedly told him that since the package was marked as delivered, they could not take any further action.



Shubham also pointed out that the packaging appeared suspicious and tampered with. "The sticker on the parcel clearly mentions its weight as 1.28 kg, but the package I received weighs only 650g. So clearly, the GoPro is missing," he claimed.



Tagging Amazon, he urged them to investigate the matter.

Never ordering from @amazonIN again !!



I placed an order of

1- GoPro Hero 13 Special Bundle ₹39,990/-

2- Syvro S11 tripod- ₹999/-

3- Telesen ND Filters- ₹2812/-



All the 3 products were shipping together, when the package arrived my watchman collected it and once i reached… pic.twitter.com/0wrI5tG8xj — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) February 4, 2025

Soon after, his post was flooded with comments from users sharing similar experiences and suggestions.



One user shared their experience, "Sorry to hear this. This happened to me in the past. I had ordered a Robo vacuum, but when I opened the package, there were two pillows inside. The package looked suspicious, so I recorded the unboxing. I raised a complaint with Amazon customer care, they initiated an investigation, and I got a full refund."

Another user questioned, "Why don't you opt for open delivery for such expensive items?"

Someone commented, "That's why I don't buy expensive things online. It's always better to purchase such high-value items from a store."

In July 2024, a Mumbai resident registered a complaint against Amazon after he allegedly received half a dozen tea cups instead of his order for a high-end mobile phone.



Amar Chavan, a deputy engineer with civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, placed an order for a Techno Phantom V Fold mobile phone from the e-commerce platform and paid Rs 54,999 online on July 13. Two days later, when he opened the parcel, he found six tea cups, he told the police.