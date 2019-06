Man Missing From Madhya Pradesh Since Four Years Traced In Pakistani Prison

Anil Kumar went missing from village Chhadanhai on January 3, 2015. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh who went missing four years ago is reportedly lodged in a jail in Pakistan, the police said Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently got in touch with state police to verify his details, the official added.

The photo and other details provided by the Union ministry matched with the profile of Anil Kumar, the missing man, senior police officer Abid Khan told PTI.

Mr Kumar went missing from village Chhadanhai on January 3, 2015, and a police complaint was lodged by his family.

"We don't know how he landed in Pakistan. We only got the Ministry of Home Affair's letter inquiring about the person," the SP said.

Mr Kumar's father Buddhsen Saket appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring his son back.

"I appeal Modi-ji to help my son so that he comes home. I believe that Modi-ji helps all and he will help me too," Buddhsen Saket told reporters.

