Man Kills Wife, Two Children In Rajasthan: Police

A man allegedly killing his wife and two minor children with a sharp-edged weapon in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

In another incident in the state's Chittorgarh district, a man injured his wife by stabbing her and committed suicide later.

Both the incidents took place late on Wednesday night.

In Banswara district, Devendra Sharma, aged around 40, killed his wife Neeta Sharma (37), daughter Shweta (14) and son Aaryan (11) and absconded, police said.

They were living in a rented accommodation in Rati Talai area in Kotwali police station area. The matter came to light on Thursday morning, following which the bodies were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, police said.

A team of forensic science laboratory (FSL) also collected evidence from the room where the incident took place, they said.

"The accused husband, who is a truck driver, is being searched. The woman's relatives who live in Dholpur, have been informed about the matter," Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, Praveen Singh, said.

In the second incident, Kaluram Kumawat (38) stabbed his wife Radha and later committed suicide, following an altercation between them.

"An altercation broke out between them over some issue. In a fit of rage, Kumawat stabbed his wife and later hanged himself from the ceiling," the SHO said.

He said the woman was admitted to a hospital in Udaipur, where her condition is stable while the body of her husband was handed over after post-mortem.

