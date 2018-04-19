Man Kills Himself After Shooting Wife In Haryana Police said Narender Singh's wife Chranjeet Kaur alias Nikki was living with her parents following some dispute with her husband.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police confirmed that the man's wife also also succumbed to her injury. (File photo) Faridababd: A 29-year-old man from Punjab on Thursday committed suicide in Haryana's Faridabad town after shooting his wife, police said, adding that the woman also succumbed to her injury.



According to the police, Narender Singh arrived at his in-laws' house in Sector 30 of the city on Wednesday night and went to sleep after having dinner.



Singh's wife Chranjeet Kaur alias Nikki was living with her parents following some dispute with her husband.



Singh hailed from Punjab's Amritsar and was into the cable business in Chandigarh.



Deceased Nikki's mother told the police that the couple got married four years ago and had two children -- a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.



"Singh was an alcoholic and used to beat up Nikki. Following regular torture, my daughter had started living with us for the last few months," the deceased's mother told the police.



Nikki was shot at on Thursday while washing clothes.



"After shooting at his wife, the accused also shot himself. Singh died on the spot while his wife succumbed to her injury on the way to hospital," a senior police officer said.





