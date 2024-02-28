'He's Dead': US Man Caught On Camera Confessing To Wife Of Killing Their Son

"It's not your fault. Please call my brother," he begged his wife, according to the video.

Newly released footage reveals a Florida man, David Contreras, using his home's doorbell camera to confess to his wife that he had tragically shot their son dead during a heated argument. The 52-year-old Contreras was captured on camera reportedly confessing to the fatal shooting of his 22-year-old son, Eric, in their Miami residence last November.

"He's not breathing. He's dead," Contreras could be heard telling his wife just moments after the shooting on November 3, the New York Post reported.

"The fighting on the way home was unbearable."

Doorbell video from November 2023 shows the moments after David Contreras shot and killed his son, Eric. In the video he can be heard talking to his wife before being arrested by police. He is facing a second-degree murder charge. pic.twitter.com/i30DOkx1PV — Dark Hub (@DarkSide0fX) February 27, 2024

At a moment in the footage, Contreras, overwhelmed with distress, was seen crouching on the ground, his hand shielding his face in anguish.

"It's not your fault. Please call my brother," he begged his wife, according to the video.

In the footage, his sobbing wife could be heard saying, "he'll go to jail."

Contreras called 911 moments after speaking to his wife, saying, "I just shot my son."

When police arrived at Contreras' home, they found Eric, a Florida International University student, dead from gunshot wounds, the New York Post reported.

Contreras was taken into custody and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder during his arraignment on November 27th. The precise sequence of events leading to the escalation of the father-son dispute into a tragic act of gun violence remains unclear.

Contreras is being held without bond until his next court hearing, scheduled for March 11.