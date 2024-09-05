Man Gets Woman Drunk, Rapes Her On Road In Madhya Pradesh

The man had promised to marry the woman.

A disturbing video that has been widely shared, sparking outrage, shows a man raping a woman on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The man had allegedly got the woman drunk before sexually assaulting her, and the video has now led to his arrest.

The crime occurred on Wednesday when the man, who had promised to marry the woman, offered her alcohol and then raped her. He then threatened her against speaking about the sexual assault before fleeing the spot.

Police officials said they found out about the crime after the video went viral on social media and managed to trace the man and arrest him.

"The accused had promised to marry the woman. He made her consume alcohol and raped her," said an official.