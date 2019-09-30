Man Gets Death Sentence For Raping, Killing Girl In Madhya Pradesh

The judge called the crime a "blot on society and a very cruel act". (Representational)

A special court in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Monday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a seven-year-old girl.

Second additional sessions judge, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court, Pratishtha Awasthi called Ravi Malviya aka Toli's crime a "blot on society and a very cruel act", Madhya Pradesh Prosecution Public Relations officer Sudha Vijay Singh Bhadoria said.

He was convicted under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) and was also fined Rs 9,000, Sudha Vijay Singh Bhadoria said.

Malviya kidnapped the girl from Bhopal railway station on October 24, 2015, brought her to Vidisha, raped and killed her and then dumped the body in Ahmedpur area in Vidisha.

He was arrested from Bhopal on November 6, 2015, the official added.

