Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Man Dies By Suicide, Films It, Alleges Torture By Jammu And Kashmir Cops

The police have ordered a high-level inquiry, where an officer of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank has been told to submit a report within 10 days.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Man Dies By Suicide, Films It, Alleges Torture By Jammu And Kashmir Cops
The incident has triggered outrage among locals who are seeking justice. (Representational)

A man died by suicide and filmed the act after alleging torture and harassment by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The incident has triggered outrage among locals who are seeking justice.

The police have ordered a high-level inquiry, where an officer of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank has been told to submit a report within 10 days.

In the video, 25-year-old Makhan Din, a tribal man from Kathua's Bilawar area, said he is dying by suicide so that no one else is subjected to torture and humiliation by the police the way he was subjected.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has discussed the matter with the Central government and demanded a time-bound probe. He also said that the Jammu and Kashmir government would initiate its inquiry.

Before his death, the man talked about his loyalty to the police and having no links with terrorists. He alleged that he was tortured during custody and forced to confess his links with terrorists.

This is the second such incident in less than two years when someone died by suicide over alleged police harassment in Jammu and Kashmir.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Hussain Shah died by suicide and filmed it after alleging torture by police in the Poonch district. Shah alleged torture during questioning in connection with the attack and had recorded a 10-minute-long video before consuming some poison. He died in a hospital in Rajouri yesterday.

In another incident, a truck driver was killed in army firing after he allegedly failed to stop at a checkpoint point in Baramulla district in north Kashmir. The army said they chased the truck for 23 km after the driver didn't stop before they opened fire.

Omar Abdullah termed the death of Makhan Din and also another incident where a truck driver was killed in firing as unfortunate. 

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jammu And Kashmir, Kathua, Jammu And Kashmir Kathua
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.