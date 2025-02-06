Man Dies By Suicide, Films It, Alleges Torture By Jammu And Kashmir Cops

A man died by suicide and filmed the act after alleging torture and harassment by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The incident has triggered outrage among locals who are seeking justice.

The police have ordered a high-level inquiry, where an officer of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank has been told to submit a report within 10 days.

In the video, 25-year-old Makhan Din, a tribal man from Kathua's Bilawar area, said he is dying by suicide so that no one else is subjected to torture and humiliation by the police the way he was subjected.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has discussed the matter with the Central government and demanded a time-bound probe. He also said that the Jammu and Kashmir government would initiate its inquiry.

I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 6, 2025

Before his death, the man talked about his loyalty to the police and having no links with terrorists. He alleged that he was tortured during custody and forced to confess his links with terrorists.

This is the second such incident in less than two years when someone died by suicide over alleged police harassment in Jammu and Kashmir.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Hussain Shah died by suicide and filmed it after alleging torture by police in the Poonch district. Shah alleged torture during questioning in connection with the attack and had recorded a 10-minute-long video before consuming some poison. He died in a hospital in Rajouri yesterday.

In another incident, a truck driver was killed in army firing after he allegedly failed to stop at a checkpoint point in Baramulla district in north Kashmir. The army said they chased the truck for 23 km after the driver didn't stop before they opened fire.

OP AMARGAD, Baramulla



On 05 Feb 2025, based on a specific intelligence input about move of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Security Forces.



One speeding suspicious civil truck was spotted. When challenged, the truck didn't stop despite repeated… pic.twitter.com/8fP4yDBYBb — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) February 6, 2025

Omar Abdullah termed the death of Makhan Din and also another incident where a truck driver was killed in firing as unfortunate.