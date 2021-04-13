Man Dies After Jumping On Delhi Metro Tracks, Train Services Affected

Metro services between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate were briefly affected today. (Representational)

A 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train at Chawri Bazar station on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line today, the police said.

Services were briefly delayed between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate stations due to the incident, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The man, who has been identified as Mohammad Khizar, a resident of Sitaram Bazar, jumped in front of the moving train around 12 PM at Chawri Bazar metro station, a senior police officer said.

The body was sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

The DMRC took to Twitter to inform commuters about the delay in services.

"Delay in services between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate due to a passenger on track at Chawri Bazar. Normal services on all other lines," it said in a tweet posted at 12:16 PM.

In another tweet posted at 12:32 PM, it informed commuters that normal services had resumed on the Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.