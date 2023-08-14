Man Dies By Suicide After Fight With Mother In Maharashtra's Nagpur: Cops

The deceased Rohit Barange argued with his mother on some issue on Sunday and became very upset. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a rope at his house, a police official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. (Representational)

Nagpur:

A 24-year-old man committed suicide at his house following a quarrel with his mother in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The deceased Rohit Barange argued with his mother on some issue on Sunday and became very upset. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a rope at his house, a police official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

