Man Dies By Suicide After Fight With Mother In Maharashtra's Nagpur: Cops

A 24-year-old man committed suicide at his house following a quarrel with his mother in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The deceased Rohit Barange argued with his mother on some issue on Sunday and became very upset. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a rope at his house, a police official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)