Man Dies After Being Hit By Rotor Blades Of Chopper In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

The accident occurred a day after the Char Dham Yatra began.

In a tragic incident, a man was killed after being hit by the rotor blades of a helicopter in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday, officials said.

According to the police, the victim was an officer at the company which operates the helicopter in Kedarnath Dham.

The incident happened at a helipad of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (GMVN), a government of Uttarakhand enterprise, at around 2.15 pm on Sunday.

The officers had gone to take stock of the travel arrangements.

"The man came in the range of the rotor blades of a helicopter. He died on the spot," Rudraprayag SP Visakha Ashok told ANI.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

The accident occurred a day after the Char Dham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)