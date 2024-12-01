Man Dials Police Over Rs 10 Loan In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi dialled the police after he was not repaid a loan of Rs 10.

Jitendra, a handicapped man who runs a paan shop in Bhandari village of Hardoi, had given a packet of gutkha to a customer named Sanjay worth Rs 10 one-and-a-half years ago.

Since then, Jitendra had asked Sanjay to pay him the amount, but to no avail. Tired of chasing the latter over the payment of dues, Jitendra called the 112 police helpline.

The police then reached the village and ensured the recovery of the victim shopkeeper's loan amount.