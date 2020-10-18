Man Creates Fake Facebook Profile Of Delhi Cop To Dupe People, Arrested

The Delhi Police reached Satna in Madhya Pradesh and arrested him.

A man from Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for making a fake profile in the name of a police official on Facebook and demanding money from his friends and relatives, the Delhi Police said today.

The matter came to light when an official of the Indian Police Services approached the cops in Lodhi Colony in Delhi on September 26 and filed a complaint against a man impersonating him on the social networking site, police official Atul Thakur said.

The accused was using the official's name and display photo to dupe people. He also asked the official's relatives and friends to transfer money into his account online.

The Delhi Police then filed a case based on the official's complaint.

After investigation, it was found that the accused was a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh and was identified as Munna Lal, the police said.

The Delhi Police reached Satna and arrested him.

During interrogation, the accused said he was working as a veterinary doctor in Madhya Pradesh but to make easy and fast money, he started making fake profiles on Facebook and duping people, the police said.

The police said a lot of people have resorted to the tactic of duping people through Facebook to make money.