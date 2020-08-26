Man Carrying Piece Of Paper With 'Codes' Arrested Near Parliament: Police

The man had a driving licence and an Aadhaar card in different names, police said

A man with a piece of paper on which characters that appear to be codes written on it has been arrested near Parliament House, the police said.

He was first noticed roaming at the lawns near Parliament House today in a manner that seemed suspicious, according to the police.

Soon, a group of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans approached the man, who was sitting on grass with a backpack, to ask about what he was doing at the high-security area in central Delhi.

The CRPF men found a driving licence and an Aadhaar card with different names in the man's backpack, the police said. They found the man carrying a piece of paper with suspected codes written on it, they said.

The man told the police he is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

He is being questioned at a police station in central Delhi. After the Intelligence Bureau was informed of the arrest, some operatives came to speak with the man, the police said.

The police said the man was inconsistent about when he came to Delhi. Initially, he said he came to the national capital in 2016, and then he said he reached the city when the coronavirus lockdown was in force, sources said, adding he stayed at Jamia Nagar, Nizamuddin and old Delhi areas.

The police this evening said they are still questioning him.