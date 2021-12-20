Man Came To Noida With Cousin, Killed With Bricks By Her Brothers: Cops

Police has lodged a complaint on charge of murder, and the accused brothers have been arrested

In a suspected case of dishonour killing, a 25-year-old man was found dead along a highway in Greater Noida, police said on Monday. The man, Raju, had come to Noida with his cousin sister.

Police spotted Raju's body and injured woman near Pari Chowk in Noida during patrolling on Sunday evening. The woman, 22, is being treated at a local hospital.

The woman told the police that she was in love with her cousin brother and they hailed from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. They had left home to travel to Delhi and had then visited Noida and Greater Noida, police said.

"The girl's brothers intercepted the duo at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The brothers beat the two using bricks and stones. The brothers left, leaving their injured sister and the cousin behind," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Amit Kumar said.

The DCP said that while Raju died of his injured, the girl fell unconscious.

Police has lodged a complaint on charge of murder, and the accused brothers have been arrested from their hometown by the local Fatehpur police.

"Based on the woman's statement, her brothers have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the murder," Mr Kumar said.

The two accused are being brought to Noida where they will be questioned. Police is also gathering more evidence in the case.