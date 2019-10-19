Man Booked For Threatening To Harm Maharashtra Chief Minister: Report

The complaint was filed at Mumbai's Marine Drive police station.

A complaint was filed at Mumbai's Marine Drive police station against a man for allegedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said today.

The complaint was lodged by police officials posted in the ministry after the letter, in which the man claimed he would sneak into the state secretariat and harm Mr Fadnavis, was received, he said.

The police identified the man as Nanded resident Santosh Kadam, and said an offence under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered.

