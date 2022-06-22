Man Beaten For Kissing His Wife While Bathing In Ayodhya River

Sarayu is one of the seven tributaries of Ganga. (Representational)

A man was abused and beaten up for kissing his wife while taking a bath in the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is dragged away from his wife and beaten by several men in the vicinity. One man is heard saying that "Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya."

The wife tries to protect her husband but fails to do so.

The couple is eventually kicked out of the water by the mob.

Ayodhya police said that officials have been asked to investigate and take necessary legal action in the matter.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना कोतवाली अयोध्या को जांच व आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) June 22, 2022

"In-charge Inspector Police Station Kotwali Ayodhya has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action," Ayodhya police said in a tweet.

Sarayu is one of the seven tributaries of Ganga and is considered holy by the Hindus. Ayodhya, Lord Ram's birthplace, is situated on the banks of the Sarayu river.