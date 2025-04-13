Man Attacks Wife With Screwdriver For Giving Birth To Girl In Uttarakhand, Alleges Family; Case Filed

A woman in Uttarakhand was attacked by her husband with a screwdriver after she gave birth to a girl, the victim's family alleged. The police have filed a case and arrested the accused.

Harjinder Kaur, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand, suffered injuries to her head and ear after her husband attacked her. The woman also alleged that her in-laws demanded Rs 5 lakh cash and gold as dowry, and when she gave birth to a girl, they assaulted her.

A video of the assault showed the man grabbing the woman's hair, who was lying on the floor. There's commotion inside the room as people are trying to stop the man and save the woman, but the accused is seen holding a screwdriver in one hand. Blood stains were seen on the woman's kurta, and she pleaded with him to stop, but the man was heard shouting and scaring people away, threatening to attack his wife.

The woman was admitted to the hospital with injuries to her neck, skull and right ear. The woman's mother alleged that the man's family sought a dowry and a boy. "They called my daughter and said, You come home, take your belongings, and I will leave you. She took her younger brother along, and there they attacked her...I want strict action to be taken against the man."

The victim alleged that her in-laws wanted to kill her and her daughter to avoid alimony if the man divorced her. The police said they have started an investigation, and the accused is in their custody.