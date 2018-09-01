Man Arrested Onboard Avadh Assam Express With More Than 800 Cartridges

Police nabbed the accused when the train reached Muzaffarpur Junction. (Representational)

One person was arrested onboard a train today possessing more than 800 live cartridges, the police said.

Superintendent of Railway, Muzaffarpur, Sanjay Kumar Singh said Mahfuz Alam alias Bablu was caught by a police team which was conducting security check inside the Avadh Assam Express when it reached the Muzaffarpur Junction.

A resident of Musahari block in Muzaffarpur district, Bablu tried to flee on noticing the police party which, however, nabbed him and snatched away his bag which contained 830 live cartridges of .303 bore pistol, the Railway SP said.

Advertisement

He said prima facie, the arrested accused was part of a gang of illegal arms and ammunition smugglers and he was being interrogated for further clues.