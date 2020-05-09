Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Nine-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The 23-year-old accused was arrested after the girl's family lodged a complaint. (Representational)

A man was arrested today for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Indar Singh Tanwar, 23, allegedly lured the girl by offering her Rs 100 when she was on her way to the fields and then allegedly raped her behind a tree on Friday, said a police official.

Kotwali police station in-charge DP Lohia said the girl told her family members about the incident after returning home, and a complaint was filed.

The accused was arrested under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and further probe is on, he said.