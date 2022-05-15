22-Year-Old Shopkeeper Killed In 'Crossfire' In Kashmir, Say Police

Soon after the incident, the family and neighbours held a protest

A shopkeeper was killed in "cross firing" when security forces were chasing a suspect after he jumped a police check post in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, said the police. The J&K police chief termed the killing of 22-year-old a sad incident.

Shoib Ahmad Ganai, the shopkeeper, was critically injured after he received multiple gunshots. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Ganai is the second civilian killed in "cross firing" in last six days in Shopian district.

Soon after the incident, the family and neighbours held a protest against killing of Ganai. As the men were shouting slogans, women broke down in tears, mourning the death of the shopkeeper at Turkwangam village.

"Troops were looking for somebody. Everyone was watching this. They said someone had escaped. He (Ganai) raised his both arms for security check but they fired at him. We demand a probe. What's the safety of people working in fields if a shopkeeper is killed like this," said an elderly man.

Dilbag Singh, Director General of police, J&K, expressed sympathy with the family of Ganai and termed his killing as sad.

"It's a sad incident. I have all the sympathy with the bereaved family," said Mr Singh.

The DGP told NDTV that he's instructed police and security forces that no civilian should be harmed even if a terrorist escapes during an anti terrorist operation.

On Tuesday, Shahid Gani Dar, a student of BA first year was killed during an anti terrorist operation launched by the security forces. The Army and Police who had launched a joint operation said terrorists fired at Shahid and another civilian. They were critically injured. The 19-year-old later died in hospital.

There was no independent information who targeted civilians during the operation. No probe was ordered to ascertain the facts.

Kashmir is witnessing a series of protest by Kashmiri Pandits after killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee from the community, on Thursday.

The J&K Lt Governor today ordered a SIT probe into the targeted attack on Bhat. The administration has also assured action against policemen who fired tears gas shells on Pandit protesters who wanted to block Srinagar airport road on Friday.

Over 4000 Kashmir Pandit government employees who have been given jobs under Prime Ministers special employment package are protesting demanding their posting at secure places, preferably in Jammu.

The jobs under PM's special scheme are given as part of the government policy to bring back migrant pandits to the Valley. The attack on Rahul Bhat and earlier attacks on some Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers are seen as an attempt to drive Kashmiri Pandit out of the Valley.

A day after Rahul's killing, terrorists killed Reyaz Ahmad Thoker, a policeman, inside his home in Pulwama.