Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Faces BJP Protest In Tripura

Abhishek Banerjee's convoy was stopped multiple times on the way to the Tripureshwari temple. (File)

BJP workers tried to stop TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy multiple times on the way to the Tripureshwari temple from the Agartala airport in Tripura, police sources said.

Mr Banerjee's convoy was first stopped at Charilam in West Tripura district as protesting BJP workers raised slogans, trying to block the road, they said.

BJP workers also allegedly hit Mr Banerjee's car with the batons of their party flag but there was no damage to the vehicle, they said.

"Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule! Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights," Mr Banerjee tweeted, sharing a video of the incident.

Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule!



Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. pic.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

A group of BJP workers also tried to stop the convoy at Kamalasagar in the Sipahijala district, raising slogans against Banerjee, police sources said.

As he reached the Tripureshwari temple in Udaipur, a group of BJP workers tried to block his way as they raised "Go back Abhishek" slogans.

The TMC supporters present at the spot also started raising slogans, leading to a heated situation.

Following this, Abhishek Debroy, the BJP's Gomati district president, asked his party supporters to leave the area.

Mr Banerjee then went inside the temple for the rituals, police sources said.

He is scheduled to hold a meeting with the TMC's state leadership and address a press conference after returning to Agartala, before leaving for Kolkata.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)