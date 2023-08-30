Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hoga' Call Ahead Of INDIA Bloc's Mumbai Meet

A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched tomorrow. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said "Khela Hoga" meaning the "game is on" as the opposition parties huddle up in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is on a visit to Mumbai for the third meeting of the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to reporters after tying 'rakhi' to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mamata Banerjee said, "Hoga hoga, khela hoga."

On the number of seats, the TMC seeks to win in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC chief said, "Many".

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Chief Minister met Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at their residence in Mumbai.

"I am happy today. I met 'Bharat Ratan' of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also...I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival," she said after the meeting.

The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

As the race for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls hots up, top Opposition leaders from at least 26 INDIA parties will meet in Mumbai for its third meeting and on the same day. INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress.

The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

