'Sourav Ganguly Being Deprived': Mamata Banerjee Makes An Appeal To PM

Mamata Banerjee today said Sourav Ganguly, who has been replaced as the Indian cricket board chairman, "had been deprived" and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send him to the ICC (International Cricket Council).

The Bengal Chief Minister said Sourav Ganguly had been "unfairly left out".

"I am very sad. Sourav is a very popular personality. He was the captain of the Indian team. He gave a lot to the country. He is not only the pride of Bengal but the pride of India. Why was he excluded in such an unfair way,'' Mamata Banerjee said, speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport.

"My humble regards to the PM. Please take care that Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest the ICC election."

Nominations for ICC chairman have to be filed on October 20.

Sourav Ganguly, the outgoing chief of the BCCI or Board of Control for Cricket in India, will be likely be succeeded by Roger Binny.

Reports suggest the former India captain wanted to continue as the chief of the board but reportedly didn't get the backing he wanted from other members.