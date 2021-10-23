Mamata Banerjee's Appeal To Parties Ahead Of 'Maiden' Goa Visit

The Trinamool has been trying to increase its reach nationally (File)

As Mamata Banerjee preps for her "maiden visit to Goa" next week, the Bengal Chief Minister sent out a message lassoing the support of opposition parties in the fight against the BJP.

Elections to the 40-member Goa assembly will be held early next year.

"As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

"Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations!" she added.

As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 23, 2021

The Trinamool Congress, after its outsized victory in the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year, is trying to increase its reach nationally and has made inroads in BJP-ruled Goa and Tripura.

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, a Congress man of 40 years, recently switched to the Trinamool.

Mr Faleiro, in his parting letter to Sonia Gandhi, said he saw "absolutely no hope or will to prevent the collapse of the party (Congress)".

The Trinamool has been inducting several local leaders in its fold ever since it announced its intention to contest the Goa Assembly polls.

In the last Assembly polls, the Congress had won the highest number of 17 seats, restricting the BJP to 13 seats. However, surprising the Congress, the BJP allied with regional parties and formed the government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar.

The AAP has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during his recent visit to Panaji, announcing free power of up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power.

Earlier this month, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Congress has miserably failed to put up a fight against the BJP and the people of India have put the onus on her party to create a new India by ousting the "fascist" saffron party.

"The BJP has failed to digest its defeat in the assembly polls and is pursuing vendetta politics. Right now, there is a new challenge before the TMC - the call of Delhi. The people of this country want respite from the anti-people policies and politics and defeat of the fascist forces," Mamata Banerjee said in an article in party mouthpiece "Jago Bangla".

The party has been projecting itself as the one taking on the BJP.