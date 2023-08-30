Mamata Banerjee Ties Rakhi to Uddhav Thackeray Ahead Of Mega Mumbai Meet

Mamata Banerjee said her party TMC will win many seats in 2024 elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tied rakhi to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence today ahead of the meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Mumbai on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after tying 'rakhi' to former Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mamata Banerjee said, "Hoga hoga, khela hoga (the game is on)"

The opposition parties is in Mumbai for a two-day meeting ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is on a visit to Mumbai for the third meeting of the INDIA bloc.

Asked about the number of seats the party is aiming to win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ms Banerjee said, "Many".

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee met Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at their residence in Mumbai.

A number of political parties will be participating in the next meeting of the Opposition, scheduled in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

